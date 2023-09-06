Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev are two steps away from the tournament title match as they match up in the quarterfinals of the US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 6.

The Medvedev-Rublev match can be watched on ESPN, so tune in to take in the action.

Daniil Medvedev vs. Andrey Rublev Date and TV Info

Round: Quarterfinal

Quarterfinal Date: Wednesday, September 6

Wednesday, September 6 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Hard

Medvedev vs. Rublev Matchup Info

By taking down No. 13-ranked Alex de Minaur 2-6, 6-4, 6-1, 6-2 on Monday, Medvedev advanced to the quarterfinals.

In the the Western & Southern Open, Medvedev's most recent tournament, he was beaten 4-6, 7-5, 4-6 by No. 17-ranked Alexander Zverev on August 17 in the round of 16 round.

Rublev beat Jack Draper 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the Round of 16 on Monday.

In his most recent tournament (the Western & Southern Open) on August 15, Rublev went up against Emil Ruusuvuori in the round of 32 and was defeated 6-7, 7-5, 6-7.

When these two players have matched up, Medvedev has compiled four wins, while Rublev has two. In their last match on March 4, 2023, Medvedev took care of business with a 6-2, 6-2 win.

Medvedev has gotten the better of Rublev in 16 total sets, claiming 12 sets (75.0%) against Rublev's four.

In 163 total games, Medvedev has the upper hand, taking the win in 92 of them, while Rublev has won 71.

Medvedev vs. Rublev Odds and Probabilities

Daniil Medvedev Andrey Rublev -250 Odds to Win Match +200 +1000 Odds to Win Tournament +2800 71.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 33.3% 9.1% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 3.4% 57.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 42.4

