How to Watch the Rangers vs. Astros Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 6
Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros take the field on Wednesday at Globe Life Field against Max Scherzer, who will start for the Texas Rangers. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.
Rangers vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, September 6, 2023
- Time: 8:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- Venue: Globe Life Field
- Location: Arlington, Texas
Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rangers rank seventh-best in baseball with 194 total home runs.
- Texas' .455 slugging percentage is third-best in baseball.
- The Rangers have the second-best batting average in the league (.267).
- Texas scores the third-most runs in baseball (759 total, 5.5 per game).
- The Rangers rank third in MLB with a .337 on-base percentage.
- The Rangers strike out 8.7 times per game to rank 16th in baseball.
- Texas' pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Texas has a 4.25 team ERA that ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine for the No. 10 WHIP in baseball (1.259).
Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Scherzer (12-5 with a 3.55 ERA and 168 strikeouts in 144 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rangers, his 26th of the season.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the righty threw six scoreless innings against the Minnesota Twins while surrendering one hit.
- Scherzer is trying to notch his third quality start in a row in this matchup.
- Scherzer will try to pitch five or more innings for his third straight start. He's averaging 5.8 innings per outing.
- He has held his opponents without an earned run in six of his 25 appearances this season.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rangers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/1/2023
|Twins
|L 5-1
|Home
|Max Scherzer
|Joe Ryan
|9/2/2023
|Twins
|L 9-7
|Home
|Jordan Montgomery
|Dallas Keuchel
|9/3/2023
|Twins
|W 6-5
|Home
|Jon Gray
|Kenta Maeda
|9/4/2023
|Astros
|L 13-6
|Home
|Andrew Heaney
|J.P. France
|9/5/2023
|Astros
|L 14-1
|Home
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Framber Valdez
|9/6/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Max Scherzer
|Justin Verlander
|9/8/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Jordan Montgomery
|Paul Blackburn
|9/9/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Jon Gray
|Kyle Muller
|9/10/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|-
|Ken Waldichuk
|9/11/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Chris Bassitt
|9/12/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Max Scherzer
|Hyun-Jin Ryu
