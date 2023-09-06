Houston Astros (79-61) will go head to head against the Texas Rangers (76-62) at Globe Life Field on Wednesday, September 6 at 8:05 PM ET. Currently stuck at 99 RBI, Kyle Tucker will be looking to knock in his 100th run of the season.

The Rangers are -135 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Astros (+115). The over/under for the contest is set at 8.5 runs.

Rangers vs. Astros Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: Max Scherzer - TEX (12-5, 3.55 ERA) vs Justin Verlander - HOU (10-7, 3.34 ERA)

Rangers vs. Astros Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Rangers vs. Astros Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rangers have been favored 91 times and won 54, or 59.3%, of those games.

The Rangers have gone 41-27 (winning 60.3% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -135 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Texas, based on the moneyline, is 57.4%.

The Rangers were the moneyline favorite for eight of their last 10 games, and went 4-4 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Texas combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total seven times.

The Astros have come away with 20 wins in the 33 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Astros have a mark of 6-6 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +115 or worse on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Astros have been underdogs twice and won both contests.

Houston and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in the last 10 games with a total.

Rangers vs. Astros Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Marcus Semien 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+165) Corey Seager 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (-133) 0.5 (+200) 0.5 (+115) Nate Lowe 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+185) Mitch Garver 0.5 (-182) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+260) 0.5 (+145) Adolis García 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+240) 0.5 (+130)

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +1100 5th 2nd Win AL West +425 - 3rd

