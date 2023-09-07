Coming off a campaign in which he scored 0.8 fantasy points (192nd among WRs), the Dallas Cowboys' Tyron Johnson is not drawing much attention on draft day, as he's been the 133rd wide receiver off the board this summer (482nd overall). If you're thinking about drafting him, take a look at his numbers and projections below.

Tyron Johnson Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 0.80 0.00 - Overall Rank 531 696 482 Position Rank 204 265 133

Tyron Johnson 2022 Stats

Last season, Johnson saw one targets and converted them into one catches for 8 yards, averaging 2.7 yards per tilt.

Johnson picked up 0.8 fantasy points -- one catch, eight yards -- in Week 9 against the Philadelphia Eagles, which was his best game last season.

In what was his worst game of the season, Johnson finished with 0.8 fantasy points -- one reception, eight yards, on one target. That was in Week 9 versus the Philadelphia Eagles.

Tyron Johnson 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 9 Eagles 0.8 1 1 8 0

