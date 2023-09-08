Josh Smith, with a slugging percentage of .200 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Oakland Athletics, with Paul Blackburn on the mound, September 8 at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Astros.

Josh Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023

Friday, September 8, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo!

Paul Blackburn

BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Josh Smith At The Plate

Smith has six doubles, five home runs and 19 walks while batting .193.

Smith has had a hit in 26 of 65 games this season (40.0%), including multiple hits four times (6.2%).

In 7.7% of his games this season, he has homered, and 2.6% of his trips to the plate.

In eight games this year, Smith has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in 27.7% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 7.7%.

Josh Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 29 .147 AVG .233 .273 OBP .340 .253 SLG .384 4 XBH 7 2 HR 3 4 RBI 5 25/10 K/BB 24/9 0 SB 1

