The Texas Rangers host the Oakland Athletics at Globe Life Field on Friday at 8:05 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Esteury Ruiz and others in this contest.

Rangers vs. Athletics Game Info

When: Friday, September 8, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Friday, September 8, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Jordan Montgomery Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Montgomery Stats

Jordan Montgomery (8-10) will take the mound for the Rangers, his 28th start of the season.

He has 16 quality starts in 27 chances this season.

Montgomery has 23 starts of five or more innings this season in 27 chances. He averages 5.8 innings per outing.

He has made 27 appearances and finished five of them without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign, the 30-year-old ranks 15th in ERA (3.46), 31st in WHIP (1.231), and 38th in K/9 (8.0).

Montgomery Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Twins Sep. 2 3.2 7 6 6 0 2 at Twins Aug. 27 5.1 4 3 3 4 2 at Diamondbacks Aug. 21 8.0 4 0 0 6 1 vs. Angels Aug. 15 6.0 6 1 1 9 0 at Athletics Aug. 9 6.0 7 2 2 5 1

MLB Props Today: Oakland Athletics

Esteury Ruiz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)

Ruiz Stats

Ruiz has collected 100 hits with 23 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 16 walks. He has driven in 40 runs with 56 stolen bases.

He's slashing .250/.305/.335 so far this year.

Ruiz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Blue Jays Sep. 6 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 2 vs. Blue Jays Sep. 5 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Angels Sep. 3 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Angels Sep. 2 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Angels Sep. 1 3-for-5 2 1 2 7 1

