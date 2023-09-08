The Texas Rangers (76-63) and Oakland Athletics (43-97) clash on Friday at 8:05 PM ET, beginning a three-game series at Globe Life Field.

The probable pitchers are Jordan Montgomery (8-10) for the Rangers and Paul Blackburn (4-4) for the Athletics.

Rangers vs. Athletics Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, September 8, 2023

Time: 8:05 PM ET

TV: BSSW

Location: Arlington, Texas

Venue: Globe Life Field

Probable Pitchers: Montgomery - TEX (8-10, 3.46 ERA) vs Blackburn - OAK (4-4, 4.01 ERA)

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jordan Montgomery

The Rangers' Montgomery (8-10) will make his 28th start of the season.

The left-hander gave up six earned runs and allowed seven hits in 3 2/3 innings pitched against the Minnesota Twins on Saturday.

The 30-year-old has pitched to a 3.46 ERA this season with 8 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.4 walks per nine across 27 games.

He has 16 quality starts in 27 chances this season.

Montgomery has 23 starts of five or more innings this season in 27 chances. He averages 5.8 innings per outing.

In 27 appearances this season, he has finished five without allowing an earned run.

Jordan Montgomery vs. Athletics

The Athletics rank 30th in MLB with a .224 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks 30th in the league (.371) and 147 home runs.

The left-hander has faced the Athletics one time this season, allowing them to go 7-for-24 with a double, a home run and two RBI in six innings.

Athletics Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Paul Blackburn

Blackburn gets the start for the Athletics, his 17th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 4.01 ERA and 90 strikeouts in 89 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the right-hander tossed five innings against the Los Angeles Angels, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.

The 29-year-old has amassed a 4.01 ERA and 9 strikeouts per nine innings in 17 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .287 to opposing batters.

Blackburn is looking to pick up his sixth quality start of the year.

Blackburn is looking for his 10th straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.2 frames per start.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in three of his 17 outings this season.

