Robbie Grossman vs. Athletics Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 8
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 6:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Robbie Grossman and his .389 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (68 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Oakland Athletics and Paul Blackburn on September 8 at 8:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Astros.
Robbie Grossman Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Discover More About This Game
Robbie Grossman At The Plate
- Grossman is hitting .232 with 22 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 42 walks.
- In 56.7% of his 97 games this season, Grossman has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 14 multi-hit games.
- Looking at the 97 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in eight of them (8.2%), and in 2.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Grossman has an RBI in 25 of 97 games this year, with multiple RBI in 10 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 38 of 97 games this season, and more than once 10 times.
Robbie Grossman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|44
|.234
|AVG
|.231
|.311
|OBP
|.330
|.380
|SLG
|.391
|15
|XBH
|16
|4
|HR
|4
|24
|RBI
|17
|46/20
|K/BB
|41/22
|0
|SB
|0
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Athletics have a 5.62 team ERA that ranks 29th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Athletics give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (187 total, 1.3 per game).
- Blackburn gets the start for the Athletics, his 17th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 4.01 ERA and 90 strikeouts in 89 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he threw five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
- In 17 games this season, the 29-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.01, with 9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .287 against him.
