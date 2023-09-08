On Friday, September 8, 2023 at College Park Center, Jewell Loyd and the Seattle Storm (11-27) battle Arike Ogunbowale and the Dallas Wings (20-18), starting at 8:00 PM ET on ION.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Wings vs. Storm matchup.

Wings vs. Storm Game Info

Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023

Friday, September 8, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ION

ION Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Arena: College Park Center

Wings vs. Storm Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Wings vs. Storm Betting Trends

The Wings have compiled a 19-18-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Storm have covered 18 times in 37 games with a spread this year.

Seattle has covered the spread five times this year (5-2 ATS) when playing as at least 11.5-point underdogs.

So far this season, 22 out of the Wings' 37 games have gone over the point total.

A total of 17 Storm games this season have gone over the point total.

