The Rice Owls (0-1) are 9.5-point underdogs on Saturday, September 9, 2023 against the Houston Cougars (1-0). The contest's point total is 52.5.

On offense, Houston ranks 96th in the FBS with 334 yards per game. Meanwhile, its defense ranks 99th in total defense (417 yards allowed per contest). Rice ranks 15th-worst in points per game (10), but it has been more productive defensively, ranking 107th in the FBS with 37 points ceded per contest.

Houston vs. Rice Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Rice Stadium

Rice Stadium TV Channel: NFL Network

Houston vs Rice Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Houston -9.5 -110 -110 52.5 -110 -110 -375 +290

Week 2 Big 12 Betting Trends

Houston Betting Records & Stats

Houston Stats Leaders

Clayton Tune passed for 4,069 yards (313 per game), completing 67.4% of his throws, with 40 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 13 games last year.

On the ground, Tune scored five touchdowns and picked up 547 yards.

In 13 games, Nathaniel Dell had 109 receptions for 1,398 yards (107.5 per game) and 17 touchdowns.

In 13 games a season ago, Matthew Golden had 38 receptions for 571 yards (43.9 per game) and seven touchdowns.

In 13 games, KeSean Carter had 40 catches for 619 yards (47.6 per game) and five touchdowns.

As a key defensive contributor, Gervarrius Owens collected 72 tackles and one interception in 13 games last year.

On defense in 2022, D'Anthony Jones had 36 tackles, eight TFL, and five sacks in 13 games played.

Donavan Mutin four TFL and 73 tackles a season ago.

On defense in 2022, Nelson Ceaser compiled 34 tackles, five TFL, four sacks, and one interception in 13 games.

