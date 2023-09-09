The Rice Owls (0-1) host the Houston Cougars (1-0) at Rice Stadium on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

Houston is putting up 334.0 yards per game on offense (97th in the FBS), and rank 99th defensively, yielding 417.0 yards allowed per game. Rice's offense has been a bottom-25 unit in total offense this season, compiling 176.0 total yards per game, which ranks fourth-worst in the FBS. On the defensive side of the ball, it ranks 108th with 458.0 total yards surrendered per contest.

Houston vs. Rice Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: NFL Network

Houston, Texas Venue: Rice Stadium

How to Watch Week 2 Games

Houston vs. Rice Key Statistics

Houston Rice 334.0 (98th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 176.0 (130th) 417.0 (87th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 458.0 (96th) 101.0 (103rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 27.0 (127th) 233.0 (68th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 149.0 (109th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (104th) 3 (9th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (97th)

Houston Stats Leaders

Donovan Smith leads Houston with 233 yards (233.0 ypg) on 22-of-34 passing with two touchdowns and zero interceptions this season. He also has 31 rushing yards on 13 carries.

Tony Mathis has racked up 38 yards on eight carries.

Sam Brown's team-high 106 yards as a receiver have come on six catches (out of six targets).

Joseph Manjack IV has hauled in six receptions totaling 67 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

Matthew Golden has a total of 36 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in four throws and scoring one touchdown.

Rice Stats Leaders

JT Daniels leads Rice with 149 yards on 14-of-26 passing with one touchdown compared to two interceptions this season.

Dean Connors has run for 23 yards on eight carries so far this year.

Tre'Shon Devones has totaled 6 yards on one carries.

Braylen Walker's 47 receiving yards (47.0 yards per game) are a team high. He has two receptions on three targets.

Boden Groen has put together a 28-yard season so far. He's caught four passes on six targets.

Luke McCaffrey's two grabs (on seven targets) have netted him 22 yards (22.0 ypg) and one touchdown.

