Houston vs. Rice: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 9
The Rice Owls (0-1) will look to upset the Houston Cougars (1-0) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Rice Stadium. The Cougars are notable favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 9.5 points. The over/under is 52.5 in the contest.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Houston vs. Rice matchup.
Houston vs. Rice Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: NFL Network
- City: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Rice Stadium
Houston vs. Rice Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Houston Moneyline
|Rice Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Houston (-9.5)
|52.5
|-375
|+290
|DraftKings
|Houston (-10)
|52.5
|-395
|+310
|FanDuel
|Houston (-9.5)
|51.5
|-410
|+315
|Tipico
|Houston (-9.5)
|-
|-360
|+280
Houston vs. Rice Betting Trends
- Houston has put together a perfect 1-0-0 record against the spread this season.
- Rice has covered in its only game with a spread this year.
- The Owls have been an underdog by 9.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.
Houston 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
|To Win the Big 12
|+15000
|Bet $100 to win $15000
