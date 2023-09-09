Notre Dame vs. NC State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 9
The NC State Wolfpack (1-0) will look to upset the No. 13 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (2-0) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium. The Fighting Irish are considerable favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 7.5 points. The over/under is set at 51 in the outing.
In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Notre Dame vs. NC State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Notre Dame vs. NC State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Raleigh, North Carolina
- Venue: Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium
Notre Dame vs. NC State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Notre Dame Moneyline
|NC State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Notre Dame (-7.5)
|51
|-300
|+240
|DraftKings
|Notre Dame (-7.5)
|51
|-310
|+250
|FanDuel
|Notre Dame (-7)
|50.5
|-300
|+240
|PointsBet
|-
|-
|+225
|-278
|Tipico
|Notre Dame (-7)
|-
|-290
|+230
Notre Dame vs. NC State Betting Trends
- Notre Dame has a record of 2-0-0 against the spread this season.
- The Fighting Irish have been favored by 7.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in both.
- NC State has compiled a 0-1-0 record against the spread this year.
Notre Dame & NC State 2023 Futures Odds
|Notre Dame
|To Win the National Champ.
|+3000
|Bet $100 to win $3000
|NC State
|To Win the National Champ.
|+35000
|Bet $100 to win $35000
