The No. 18 Oklahoma Sooners (1-0) and SMU Mustangs (1-0) will clash in a matchup at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Oklahoma. For odds and best bets, keep reading.

When and Where is Oklahoma vs. SMU?

  • Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023
  • Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
  • City: Norman, Oklahoma
  • Venue: Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

  • Prediction: SMU 37, Oklahoma 25
  • Oklahoma has been the moneyline favorite just one other time so far this season, a game they won.
  • The Sooners have played as a moneyline favorite of -700 or shorter in just one game this season, which they won.
  • SMU will play as the underdog for the first time this season.
  • The Mustangs have not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +475.
  • The Sooners have an 87.5% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Against the Spread Pick

  • Pick ATS: SMU (+16.5)
  • So far this season, Oklahoma is unbeaten against the spread.
  • The Sooners have been favored by 16.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.
  • SMU has covered one time against the spread this season.

Best Over/Under Pick

  • Pick OU: Under (69)
  • Together, the two teams combine for 111 points per game, 42 points more than the total of 69 for this matchup.

Splits Tables

Oklahoma

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 57.5 57.5
Implied Total AVG 47 47
ATS Record 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0
Over/Under Record 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 1-0 0-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

SMU

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 66.5 66.5
Implied Total AVG 44 44
ATS Record 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0
Over/Under Record 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 1-0 0-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

