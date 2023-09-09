Best Bets, Odds & Tips for the Oklahoma vs. SMU Game – Saturday, September 9
The No. 18 Oklahoma Sooners (1-0) and SMU Mustangs (1-0) will clash in a matchup at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Oklahoma. For odds and best bets, keep reading.
When and Where is Oklahoma vs. SMU?
- Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Norman, Oklahoma
- Venue: Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: SMU 37, Oklahoma 25
- Oklahoma has been the moneyline favorite just one other time so far this season, a game they won.
- The Sooners have played as a moneyline favorite of -700 or shorter in just one game this season, which they won.
- SMU will play as the underdog for the first time this season.
- The Mustangs have not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +475.
- The Sooners have an 87.5% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
SMU (+16.5)
- So far this season, Oklahoma is unbeaten against the spread.
- The Sooners have been favored by 16.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.
- SMU has covered one time against the spread this season.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Under (69)
- Together, the two teams combine for 111 points per game, 42 points more than the total of 69 for this matchup.
Splits Tables
Oklahoma
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|57.5
|57.5
|Implied Total AVG
|47
|47
|ATS Record
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|Over/Under Record
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|1-0
|1-0
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
SMU
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|66.5
|66.5
|Implied Total AVG
|44
|44
|ATS Record
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|Over/Under Record
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|1-0
|1-0
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
