The No. 20 Ole Miss Rebels (1-0) and No. 24 Tulane Green Wave (1-0) will face each other in a matchup at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans, Louisiana. For odds and best bets, keep scrolling.

When and Where is Ole Miss vs. Tulane?

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Yulman Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Tulane 33, Ole Miss 26

Tulane 33, Ole Miss 26 The Rebels have yet to play a game with moneyline odds of -300 or shorter.

Tulane has not played a game this season while listed as the underdog.

The Green Wave have not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +240.

The Rebels have an implied moneyline win probability of 75.0% in this contest.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Tulane (+7.5)



Tulane (+7.5) Tulane has covered one time against the spread this season.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (65.5)



Under (65.5) Together, the two teams combine for 110 points per game, 44.5 points more than the point total of 65.5 for this matchup.

Splits Tables

Ole Miss

Tulane

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 50.5 50.5 Implied Total AVG 28 28 ATS Record 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 Over/Under Record 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 1-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

