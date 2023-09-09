The Prairie View A&M Panthers (1-0) and the Abilene Christian Wildcats (1-0) square off at Panther Stadium at Blackshear Field on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

Prairie View A&M ranks 97th in total defense this year (486 yards allowed per game), but has been thriving on offense, ranking 18th-best in the FCS with 455 total yards per game. Abilene Christian ranks 37th in the FCS with 31 points per game, but it has been lifted up by its defense, which ranks 24th-best by surrendering just 11 points per game.

Read on to see all the details on how to watch this game on Panther Vision Network.

Prairie View A&M vs. Abilene Christian Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: Panther Vision Network

Panther Vision Network City: Prairie View, Texas

Prairie View, Texas Venue: Panther Stadium at Blackshear Field

How to Watch Week 2 Games

Prairie View A&M vs. Abilene Christian Key Statistics

Prairie View A&M Abilene Christian 455 (27th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 493 (21st) 486 (87th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 190 (16th) 180 (35th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 268 (13th) 275 (17th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 225 (40th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (33rd) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (33rd)

Prairie View A&M Stats Leaders

Trazon Connley has thrown for 275 yards (275 ypg) to lead Prairie View A&M, completing 60.6% of his passes and recording two touchdown passes compared to one interception this season.

Ahmad Antoine has racked up 89 yards on 18 carries.

Caleb Johnson has collected 67 yards on 13 attempts, scoring one time.

Jahquan Bloomfield's team-leading 76 yards as a receiver have come on two receptions (out of two targets) with one touchdown.

Trejon Spiller has caught four passes for 58 yards (58 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Brian Jenkins Jr. has a total of 45 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing four passes.

Abilene Christian Stats Leaders

Maverick McIvor has racked up 219 yards (219 yards per game) while completing 64% of his passes and recording one touchdown pass this season.

Jermiah Dobbins has rushed 10 times for 83 yards.

Jay'Veon Sunday has run for 76 yards across 14 carries, scoring one touchdown.

Blayne Taylor leads his team with 75 receiving yards on four receptions.

Taelyn Williams has two receptions (on two targets) for a total of 42 yards (42 yards per game) this year.

Rovaughn Banks Jr.'s four catches (on four targets) have netted him 38 yards (38 ypg) and one touchdown.

