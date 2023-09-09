On Saturday, September 9, Marcus Semien's Texas Rangers (76-64) host Esteury Ruiz's Oakland Athletics (44-97) at Globe Life Field. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:05 PM ET.

The Rangers are listed as -225 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Athletics (+180). A 9-run over/under has been set for the game.

Rangers vs. Athletics Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Time: 7:05 PM ET

TV: BSSW

Location: Arlington, Texas

Venue: Globe Life Field

Probable Pitchers: Nathan Eovaldi - TEX (11-4, 2.95 ERA) vs Kyle Muller - OAK (1-5, 7.62 ERA)

Rangers vs. Athletics Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Rangers vs. Athletics Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rangers have won 54 out of the 93 games, or 58.1%, in which they've been favored.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -225 or shorter, the Rangers have an 11-4 record (winning 73.3% of their games).

The implied probability of a win from Texas, based on the moneyline, is 69.2%.

The Rangers have a 3-5 record from the eight games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Texas and its opponents combined to hit the over seven times.

The Athletics have been underdogs in 137 games this season and have come away with the win 43 times (31.4%) in those contests.

This year, the Athletics have won 11 of 50 games when listed as at least +180 or worse on the moneyline.

The Athletics have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 6-4 in those contests.

Oakland and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in the last 10 games with a total.

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +1600 8th 3rd Win AL West +1200 - 3rd

