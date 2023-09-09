The SMU Mustangs (1-0) are facing tough odds as 15.5-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Saturday, September 9, 2023 against the No. 18 Oklahoma Sooners (1-0). The point total is 69.

Oklahoma has been a tough opponent for opposing teams, as they rank top-25 in both scoring offense (second-best with 73.0 points per game) and scoring defense (best with 0.0 points allowed per game) this season. In terms of total offense, SMU ranks 44th in the FBS (457.0 total yards per game) and 40th on the other side of the ball (269.0 total yards allowed per game).

SMU vs. Oklahoma Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

Location: Norman, Oklahoma

Venue: Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium

TV Channel: ESPN+

Oklahoma vs SMU Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Oklahoma -15.5 -110 -110 69 -110 -110 -700 +475

Week 2 AAC Betting Trends

SMU Betting Records & Stats

SMU Stats Leaders

Tanner Mordecai last season posted 3,524 passing yards with 33 passing touchdowns, 10 interceptions and a 65.0% completion percentage.

Mordecai made a difference with his legs, too, scrambling for 100 yards and two TDs.

In 13 games, Rashee Rice was targeted 156 times, leading to 96 catches, 1,355 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Tyler Lavine contributed to the offense by running for 642 yards (49.4 yards per game) and 10 touchdowns.

As a key cog in the passing offense, Jordan Kerley totaled 588 receiving yards and six touchdowns on 37 receptions.

Nick Roberts played in 13 games, compiling 50 tackles and three interceptions.

Nelson Paul accumulated 5.0 sacks to go along with 5.0 TFL and 39 tackles in 13 games.

Jimmy Phillips Jr. was on the field for 13 games and compiled 67 tackles, 4.0 TFL, and one sack.

With 1.0 sack to go along with 4.0 TFL, 43 tackles, and two interceptions, Shanon Reid made a big difference on D.

