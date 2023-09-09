The SMU Mustangs (1-0) visit the No. 18 Oklahoma Sooners (1-0) at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

Oklahoma has been surging on both sides of the ball, ranking seventh-best in total offense (642 yards per game) and 16th-best in total defense (208 yards allowed per game). SMU is putting up 457 total yards per game on offense this season (44th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is surrendering 269 total yards per contest (40th-ranked).

SMU vs. Oklahoma Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Norman, Oklahoma

Norman, Oklahoma Venue: Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium

SMU vs. Oklahoma Key Statistics

SMU Oklahoma 457 (55th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 642 (22nd) 269 (37th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 208 (15th) 209 (33rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 220 (27th) 248 (61st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 422 (6th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 1 (52nd) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (52nd)

SMU Stats Leaders

Preston Stone leads SMU with 248 yards on 23-of-37 passing with three touchdowns compared to zero interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 11 rushing yards (11 ypg) on three carries.

The team's top rusher, LJ Johnson Jr., has carried the ball 14 times for 128 yards (128 per game) with one touchdown.

Jaylan Knighton has run for 64 yards across 17 attempts.

Jordan Hudson has totaled two receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 72 (72 yards per game). He's been targeted four times and has one touchdown.

RJ Maryland has totaled 58 receiving yards (58 yards per game) and one touchdown on five receptions.

Keyshawn Smith has racked up 44 reciving yards (44 ypg) this season.

Oklahoma Stats Leaders

Dillon Gabriel has 308 passing yards for Oklahoma, completing 86.4% of his passes and tossing two touchdowns this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 15 rushing yards (15 ypg) on two carries with one rushing touchdown.

Jovantae Barnes has 49 rushing yards on 13 carries. He's also tacked on two catches for 17 yards (17 per game).

Tawee Walker has collected 44 yards on eight carries, scoring two times.

Nic Anderson's 68 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted two times and has registered two catches.

Andrel Anthony has caught three passes for 66 yards (66 yards per game) this year.

Drake Stoops has racked up four grabs for 56 yards, an average of 56 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

