The Tarleton State Texans (1-0) meet a familiar opponent when they visit the North Alabama Lions (1-1) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Memorial Stadium (TX) in a UAC battle.

Tarleton State ranks 64th in scoring defense this season (34 points allowed per game), but has been thriving on offense, ranking sixth-best in the FCS with 52 points per game. From an offensive standpoint, North Alabama is accumulating 24 points per game (47th-ranked). It ranks 41st in the FCS on the other side of the ball (22 points allowed per game).

Tarleton State vs. North Alabama Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

City: Stephenville, Texas

Stephenville, Texas Venue: Memorial Stadium (TX)

How to Watch Week 2 Games

Tarleton State vs. North Alabama Key Statistics

Tarleton State North Alabama 554 (15th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 382.5 (3rd) 278 (31st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 386.5 (116th) 210 (21st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 201 (25th) 344 (7th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 181.5 (59th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (33rd) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (33rd)

Tarleton State Stats Leaders

Victor Gabalis has recorded 344 yards (344 ypg) on 20-of-34 passing with three touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season.

Derrel Kelley III has carried the ball 18 times for a team-high 136 yards on the ground and has found the end zone one time.

Kayvon Britten has collected 82 yards on 19 carries, scoring two times. He's grabbed two passes for 25 yards (25 per game) and one touchdown, as well.

Darius Cooper's team-high 96 yards as a receiver have come on six receptions (out of zero targets).

Dejuan Miller has caught two passes while averaging 81 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

Benjamin Omayebu has been the target of zero passes and hauled in six grabs for 54 yards, an average of 54 yards per contest.

North Alabama Stats Leaders

Noah Walters leads North Alabama with 336 yards on 26-of-45 passing with four touchdowns compared to zero interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 53 rushing yards (26.5 ypg) on 16 carries.

The team's top rusher, Jalyn Daniels, has carried the ball 11 times for 196 yards (98 per game) with two touchdowns.

Demarcus Lacey has taken 24 carries and totaled 113 yards.

Takairee Kenebrew's 172 receiving yards (86 yards per game) lead the team. He has five receptions on eight targets with three touchdowns.

David Florence has caught six passes and compiled 55 receiving yards (27.5 per game).

Kobe Warden has racked up 48 reciving yards (24 ypg) this season.

