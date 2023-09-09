The TCU Horned Frogs (0-1) face an FCS opponent, the Nicholls State Colonels (0-1) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Amon G. Carter Stadium.

TCU owns the 30th-ranked scoring offense this year (42.0 points per game), and has been worse on the other side of the ball, ranking 14th-worst with 45.0 points allowed per game. Nicholls State ranks 47th in the FCS with 24.0 points per contest on offense, and it ranks 80th with 38.0 points ceded per game on defense.

TCU vs. Nicholls State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Venue: Amon G. Carter Stadium

How to Watch Week 2 Games

TCU vs. Nicholls State Key Statistics

TCU Nicholls State 541.0 (29th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 293.0 (70th) 565.0 (114th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 441.0 (71st) 262.0 (15th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 97.0 (78th) 279.0 (45th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 196.0 (51st) 2 (81st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 1 (52nd) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (33rd)

TCU Stats Leaders

Chandler Morris has thrown for 279 yards (279.0 ypg) to lead TCU, completing 57.1% of his passes and tossing two touchdown passes compared to two interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 30 rushing yards on five carries with one rushing touchdown.

Emani Bailey has carried the ball 14 times for a team-high 164 yards on the ground.

Trey Sanders has racked up 46 yards on 15 carries, scoring three times.

Jared Wiley's 69 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted seven times and has collected six receptions and one touchdown.

John Paul Richardson has put up a 63-yard season so far, reeling in six passes on eight targets.

Dylan Wright's two grabs have yielded 44 yards and one touchdown.

Nicholls State Stats Leaders

Pat McQuaide has racked up 196 yards (196.0 yards per game) while completing 51.7% of his passes and recording one touchdown pass with one interception this season.

Collin Guggenheim has run the ball 16 times for 74 yards.

Jaylon Spears has piled up nine carries and totaled 42 yards with one touchdown.

Terry Matthews' 84 receiving yards (84.0 yards per game) lead the team. He has one receptions on one targets with one touchdown.

Tyren Montgomery has recorded 40 receiving yards (40.0 yards per game) on three receptions.

Neno Lemay's two receptions (on two targets) have netted him 29 yards (29.0 ypg).

