The UTSA Roadrunners (0-1) and the Texas State Bobcats (1-0) meet at the Alamodome on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

UTSA is putting up 417 yards per game on offense this year (59th in the FBS), and is giving up 334 yards per game (70th) on defense. In terms of points scored Texas State ranks 30th in the FBS (42 points per game), and it is 95th on the other side of the ball (31 points allowed per game).

Texas State vs. UTSA Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+

San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Venue: Alamodome

Texas State vs. UTSA Key Statistics

Texas State UTSA 441 (58th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 417 (70th) 524 (109th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 334 (63rd) 143 (72nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 208 (35th) 298 (32nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 209 (79th) 1 (38th) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (104th) 2 (29th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (97th)

Texas State Stats Leaders

TJ Finley has put up 298 passing yards, or 298 per game, so far this season. He has completed 73.3% of his passes and has tossed three touchdowns with zero interceptions. He's also chipped in on the ground with 18 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner one time.

Ismail Mahdi is his team's leading rusher with six carries for 83 yards, or 83 per game. He's found paydirt one time on the ground, as well.

Calvin Hill has run for 53 yards across 19 attempts.

Joey Hobert's 105 receiving yards (105 yards per game) lead the team. He has six catches on eight targets with one touchdown.

Kole Wilson has recorded 65 receiving yards (65 yards per game) on five receptions.

Ashtyn Hawkins' eight targets have resulted in five receptions for 58 yards.

UTSA Stats Leaders

Frank Harris has been a dual threat for UTSA so far this season. He has 209 passing yards, completing 50% of his passes and recording one touchdown pass and three interceptions this season. He's rushed for 45 yards (45 ypg) on nine carries.

The team's top rusher, Kevorian Barnes, has carried the ball 16 times for 103 yards (103 per game), scoring one time.

Joshua Cephus' team-leading 123 yards as a receiver have come on nine receptions (out of 16 targets) with one touchdown.

Houston Thomas has put together a 20-yard season so far, reeling in one pass on two targets.

Dan Dishman has been the target of one pass and racked up one catch for 17 yards, an average of 17 yards per contest.

