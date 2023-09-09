The Texas State Bobcats (1-0) will look to upset the UTSA Roadrunners (0-1) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at the Alamodome. The Roadrunners are notable favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 12.5 points. The over/under is set at 65.5 in the contest.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the UTSA vs. Texas State matchup in this article.

Texas State vs. UTSA Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023
  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
  • City: San Antonio, Texas
  • Venue: Alamodome

Texas State vs. UTSA Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UTSA Moneyline Texas State Moneyline
BetMGM UTSA (-12.5) 65.5 -450 +340 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings UTSA (-13) 66.5 -485 +370 Bet on this game with DraftKings
FanDuel UTSA (-12.5) 65.5 -480 +360 Bet on this game with FanDuel
PointsBet UTSA (-12.5) - -400 +310 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico UTSA (-12.5) - -450 +350 Bet on this game with Tipico

Texas State vs. UTSA Betting Trends

  • Texas State has covered once in one matchups with a spread this season.
  • The Bobcats have been an underdog by 12.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.
  • UTSA has not won against the spread this season in one games with a spread.

Texas State 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the Sun Belt +8000 Bet $100 to win $8000

