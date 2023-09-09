Texas Tech vs. Oregon: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 9
The No. 15 Oregon Ducks (1-0) face the Texas Tech Red Raiders (0-1) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Jones AT&T Stadium. The Ducks are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 6.5 points. The over/under is 66.5 in the outing.
In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Oregon vs. Texas Tech matchup.
Texas Tech vs. Oregon Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Lubbock, Texas
- Venue: Jones AT&T Stadium
Texas Tech vs. Oregon Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Oregon Moneyline
|Texas Tech Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Oregon (-6.5)
|66.5
|-250
|+200
|DraftKings
|Oregon (-6.5)
|66.5
|-265
|+215
|FanDuel
|Oregon (-6.5)
|66.5
|-275
|+220
|Tipico
|Oregon (-6.5)
|-
|-260
|+210
Texas Tech 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+25000
|Bet $100 to win $25000
|To Win the Big 12
|+1400
|Bet $100 to win $1400
