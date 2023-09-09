The Northwestern Wildcats are expected to win their matchup against the UTEP Miners at 3:30 PM on Saturday, September 9, according to our computer projections. If you're looking for additional projections on the final score, spread, and point total, we've got you covered below.

UTEP vs. Northwestern Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Northwestern (+1.5) Over (39.5) Northwestern 26, UTEP 20

UTEP Betting Info (2023)

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Miners' implied win probability is 54.5%.

The Miners have posted one win against the spread this season.

UTEP has an ATS record of 1-1 when playing as at least 1.5-point favorites.

The average total for UTEP games this season has been 56, 16.5 points higher than the total for this game.

Miners vs. Wildcats 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed UTEP 21 15.5 28 14 14 17 Northwestern 7 24 -- -- 7 24

