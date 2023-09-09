It'll be the UTSA Roadrunners (0-1) against the Texas State Bobcats (1-0) in college football play at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. We list the odds and best bets for you below.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on UTSA vs. Texas State? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

When and Where is UTSA vs. Texas State?

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Venue: Alamodome

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Texas State 35, UTSA 17

Texas State 35, UTSA 17 UTSA has been listed as the moneyline favorite only one other time so far this season, a game they lost.

The Roadrunners have not yet played a game with moneyline odds of -550 or shorter.

Texas State won the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

The Bobcats have played as an underdog of +400 or more once this season and won that game.

The Roadrunners have an 84.6% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Texas State (+14)



Texas State (+14) UTSA is winless against the spread this year.

Entering play this week, Texas State has one victory against the spread this season.

This season, the Bobcats won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 14 points or more.

Parlay your bets together on the UTSA vs. Texas State matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (66.5)



Under (66.5) Together, the two teams combine for 56 points per game, 10.5 points fewer than the point total of 66.5 for this game.

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Splits Tables

UTSA

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 59.5 59.5 Implied Total AVG 31 31 ATS Record 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 Over/Under Record 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-1 0-0 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Texas State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 59 59 Implied Total AVG 43 43 ATS Record 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 Over/Under Record 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-0 0-0 1-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.