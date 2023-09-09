CUSA Football Predictions, Computer Picks & Best Bets | Week 2
Trying to find information on the best bets in CUSA action in Week 2, or attempting to build a parlay? Our computer model likes betting on the over/under in the New Mexico State vs. Liberty matchup, and taking Liberty (-10) over New Mexico State against the spread. Find more insights on those college football games in the article below.
Bet on all CUSA games with BetMGM!
Best Week 2 CUSA Spread Bets
Pick: Liberty -10 vs. New Mexico State
- Matchup: New Mexico State Aggies at Liberty Flames
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Liberty by 18.5 points
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Date: September 9
- TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)
Pick: Northwestern +1 vs. UTEP
- Matchup: UTEP Miners at Northwestern Wildcats
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Northwestern by 5.2 points
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: September 9
- TV Channel: BTN (Stream on Fubo)
Pick: Middle Tennessee +21 vs. Missouri
- Matchup: Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders at Missouri Tigers
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Missouri by 17.3 points
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: September 9
- TV Channel: SEC Network+
Make your CUSA spread pick now through BetMGM.
Best Week 2 CUSA Total Bets
Over 52.5 - New Mexico State vs. Liberty
- Matchup: New Mexico State Aggies at Liberty Flames
- Projected Total: 64.5 points
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Date: September 9
- TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)
Over 51.5 - North Texas vs. Florida International
- Matchup: North Texas Mean Green at Florida International Panthers
- Projected Total: 59 points
- Time: 6:30 PM ET
- Date: September 9
- TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)
Over 39.5 - UTEP vs. Northwestern
- Matchup: UTEP Miners at Northwestern Wildcats
- Projected Total: 46.2 points
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: September 9
- TV Channel: BTN (Stream on Fubo)
Got your Total bet in mind? Make it at BetMGM.
Week 2 CUSA Standings
|Team
|2022 Record
|2022 PF/G vs PA/G
|2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G
|Jacksonville State
|2-0 (1-0 CUSA)
|33.0 / 8.5
|319.5 / 284.0
|Western Kentucky
|1-0 (0-0 CUSA)
|41.0 / 24.0
|465.0 / 540.0
|Liberty
|1-0 (0-0 CUSA)
|34.0 / 24.0
|389.0 / 328.0
|Louisiana Tech
|1-1 (1-0 CUSA)
|18.0 / 27.5
|358.0 / 319.5
|New Mexico State
|1-1 (0-0 CUSA)
|44.0 / 31.0
|554.0 / 320.0
|UTEP
|1-1 (0-1 CUSA)
|21.0 / 15.5
|393.5 / 291.5
|Florida International
|1-1 (0-1 CUSA)
|15.5 / 17.0
|243.5 / 412.5
|Sam Houston
|0-1 (0-0 CUSA)
|0.0 / 14.0
|185.0 / 257.0
|Middle Tennessee
|0-1 (0-0 CUSA)
|7.0 / 56.0
|211.0 / 431.0
Watch CUSA games all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.