NFC East opponents match up when the Dallas Cowboys (0-0) and the New York Giants (0-0) play on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at MetLife Stadium.

How to Watch Cowboys vs. Giants

When: Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET

Where: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey

MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey TV: NBC

Cowboys Insights (2022)

Last year, the Cowboys put up 5.7 more points per game (27.5) than the Giants gave up (21.8).

The Cowboys averaged 354.9 yards per game last season, only 3.3 fewer than the 358.2 the Giants gave up per contest.

Last season, Dallas rushed for just 9.0 fewer yards (135.2) than New York allowed per contest (144.2).

The Cowboys turned the ball over four more times (23 total) than the Giants forced a turnover (19) last season.

Cowboys Away Performance (2022)

The Cowboys averaged fewer points on the road last year (24.6 per game) than they did overall (27.5), and conceded more (20.6 per game) than overall (20.1).

The Cowboys accumulated 345.5 yards per game in road games (9.4 fewer than overall), and allowed 331.8 in away games (1.6 more than overall).

Dallas picked up fewer passing yards in away games last season (209.5 per game) than it did overall (219.8), but it also conceded fewer in road games (199.1 per game) than overall (200.9).

The Cowboys accumulated more rushing yards in away games (136.0 per game) than they did overall (135.2), but they also gave up more (132.6 per game) than overall (129.3).

On the road in 2022, the Cowboys converted fewer third downs (44.4%) than they did overall (45.5%). But they also allowed opponents to convert on fewer third downs in road games (37.0%) than overall (37.7%).

Cowboys Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/10/2023 at New York - NBC 9/17/2023 New York - CBS 9/24/2023 at Arizona - FOX 10/1/2023 New England - FOX

