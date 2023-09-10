The Dallas Cowboys (0-0) are listed as 3-point favorites when they visit the New York Giants (0-0) in an NFC East matchup on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at MetLife Stadium. An over/under of 46.5 points has been set for this matchup.

Before the Cowboys play the Giants, prepare for the matchup by checking out their recent betting insights and trends. Take a look at the betting trends and insights for the Giants as they ready for this matchup against the Cowboys.

Cowboys vs. Giants Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Dallas vs. New York Game Info

When: Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET

Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET Where: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey

MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey TV Info: NBC

Cowboys vs. Giants Betting Insights

Dallas had nine wins in 17 games against the spread last season.

As 3-point favorites or greater, the Cowboys went 5-5 against the spread last year.

Last season, nine of Dallas' 17 games hit the over.

New York had 13 wins in 17 games against the spread last year.

The Giants covered the spread nine times last year (9-3 ATS) when playing as at least 3-point underdogs.

Last year, seven of New York's 17 games went over the point total.

Cowboys Player Props

Name Pass Yds Pass TDs Rush Yds Rush TDs Rec Yds Rec TDs Payouts above are for the "over" bet.

