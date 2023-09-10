On Sunday, Robbie Grossman (.308 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Texas Rangers play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Medina. First pitch is at 2:35 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Athletics.

Robbie Grossman Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

2:35 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Luis Medina

Luis Medina TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Robbie Grossman At The Plate

Grossman has 22 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 45 walks while hitting .232.

In 56.1% of his games this season (55 of 98), Grossman has picked up at least one hit, and in 14 of those games (14.3%) he recorded at least two.

He has gone deep in 8.2% of his games in 2023, and 2.2% of his trips to the plate.

Grossman has picked up an RBI in 25.5% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 10.2% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in five contests.

In 39.8% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 11 games with multiple runs (11.2%).

Robbie Grossman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 44 .233 AVG .231 .321 OBP .330 .377 SLG .391 15 XBH 16 4 HR 4 24 RBI 17 47/23 K/BB 41/22 0 SB 0

