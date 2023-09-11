The Buffalo Bills (0-0) take on a fellow AFC East foe when they visit the New York Jets (0-0) on Monday, September 11, 2023 at MetLife Stadium.

The recent betting trends and insights for the Bills and Jets can be found below before they square off on Monday.

Bills vs. Jets Odds & Info

Date: Monday, September 11, 2023

Monday, September 11, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Channel: ABC/ESPN

ABC/ESPN City: East Rutherford, New Jersey

East Rutherford, New Jersey Venue: MetLife Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Bills 2.5 45.5 -145 +120

Bills vs. Jets Betting Records & Stats

Buffalo Bills

The Bills and their opponents went over 45.5 combined points in eight of 16 games last season.

Buffalo's contests last season had an average point total of 47.7, 2.2 more points than this game's over/under.

The Bills beat the spread seven times in 16 games last season.

The Bills finished with a 13-3 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite last season (winning 81.2% of those games).

Buffalo went 12-4 when playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -145 or shorter (75%).

New York Jets

The Jets played three games last season that finished with a point total higher than 45.5 points.

New York had a 41.6-point average over/under in its matchups last year, 3.9 fewer points than this game's point total.

The Jets beat the spread eight times in 17 games last year.

Last season, the Jets were the underdog 12 times and won five, or 41.7%, of those games.

New York entered 12 games last season as the underdog by +120 or more and were 5-7 in those contests.

Bills vs. Jets Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Bills 28.4 4 17.9 2 47.7 8 Jets 17.4 29 18.6 4 41.6 3

Bills Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 47.7 45.9 49.5 Implied Team Total AVG 27.9 27.6 28.3 ATS Record 7-8-0 4-4-0 3-4-0 Over/Under Record 6-10-0 5-3-0 1-7-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 13-3 7-1 6-2 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Jets Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 41.6 42.5 40.7 Implied Team Total AVG 23.4 24.1 22.8 ATS Record 8-9-0 3-5-0 5-4-0 Over/Under Record 5-12-0 2-6-0 3-6-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-3 1-2 1-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 5-7 2-3 3-4

