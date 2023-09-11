Josh Smith, with a slugging percentage of .250 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Chris Bassitt on the hill, September 11 at 7:07 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 with a triple and an RBI against the Athletics.

Josh Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023

Monday, September 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt

Chris Bassitt TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Smith? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Josh Smith At The Plate

Smith is batting .187 with six doubles, a triple, five home runs and 21 walks.

Smith has picked up a hit in 27 of 68 games this season, with multiple hits four times.

Looking at the 68 games he has played this year, he's went deep in five of them (7.4%), and in 2.5% of his trips to the plate.

In nine games this season, Smith has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in 19 games this season (27.9%), including multiple runs in five games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Rangers Players vs the Blue Jays

Josh Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 29 .141 AVG .233 .270 OBP .340 .259 SLG .384 5 XBH 7 2 HR 3 5 RBI 5 28/12 K/BB 24/9 0 SB 1

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings