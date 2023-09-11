Leody Taveras vs. Blue Jays Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 11
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 4:26 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Leody Taveras and his .421 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (113 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Toronto Blue Jays and Chris Bassitt on September 11 at 7:07 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Athletics.
Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Discover More About This Game
Leody Taveras At The Plate
- Taveras is batting .268 with 29 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs and 27 walks.
- In 79 of 125 games this season (63.2%) Taveras has picked up a hit, and in 34 of those games he had more than one (27.2%).
- He has gone deep in 11 games this year (8.8%), leaving the park in 2.5% of his trips to the plate.
- In 39 games this year (31.2%), Taveras has picked up an RBI, and in 13 of those games (10.4%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 35.2% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 8.8%.
Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|62
|GP
|63
|.278
|AVG
|.258
|.315
|OBP
|.302
|.448
|SLG
|.399
|22
|XBH
|22
|8
|HR
|4
|32
|RBI
|28
|56/11
|K/BB
|50/16
|8
|SB
|5
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks first in the league.
- The Blue Jays have the first-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.71).
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to allow 173 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 16th in baseball).
- Bassitt (14-7) takes the mound for the Blue Jays in his 30th start of the season. He has a 3.69 ERA in 173 1/3 innings pitched, with 158 strikeouts.
- His last appearance was on Wednesday against the Oakland Athletics, when the right-hander threw eight innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 34-year-old's 3.69 ERA ranks 24th, 1.165 WHIP ranks 18th, and 8.2 K/9 ranks 32nd.
