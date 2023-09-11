The Texas Rangers and Marcus Semien take the field against Kevin Kiermaier and the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday at Rogers Centre.

Rangers vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, September 11, 2023

Monday, September 11, 2023 Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers have hit 200 homers this season, which ranks seventh in the league.

Texas ranks third in the majors with a .454 team slugging percentage.

The Rangers' .266 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking second in MLB.

Texas is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking third with 777 total runs this season.

The Rangers are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking third with an OBP of .337.

The Rangers rank 16th with an average of 8.7 strikeouts per game.

Texas has an 8.5 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 20th in the majors.

Texas has the 17th-ranked ERA (4.29) in the majors this season.

Rangers pitchers have a 1.271 WHIP this season, 14th in the majors.

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rangers will send Dane Dunning (9-6) to the mound for his 22nd start this season.

The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Houston Astros, throwing 5 1/3 innings of relief while giving up nine earned runs and allowing 11 hits.

In 21 starts this season, he's earned 10 quality starts.

Dunning has made 19 starts of five or more innings in 21 chances this season, and averages 4.9 frames when he pitches.

He has made 30 appearances and finished seven of them without allowing an earned run.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 9/5/2023 Astros L 14-1 Home Nathan Eovaldi Framber Valdez 9/6/2023 Astros L 12-3 Home Max Scherzer Justin Verlander 9/8/2023 Athletics L 6-3 Home Jordan Montgomery Paul Blackburn 9/9/2023 Athletics W 3-2 Home Nathan Eovaldi Sean Newcomb 9/10/2023 Athletics W 9-4 Home Jon Gray Luis Medina 9/11/2023 Blue Jays - Away Dane Dunning Chris Bassitt 9/12/2023 Blue Jays - Away Max Scherzer Hyun-Jin Ryu 9/13/2023 Blue Jays - Away Jordan Montgomery Yusei Kikuchi 9/14/2023 Blue Jays - Away Nathan Eovaldi Kevin Gausman 9/15/2023 Guardians - Away Jon Gray Lucas Giolito 9/16/2023 Guardians - Away Nathan Eovaldi Tanner Bibee

