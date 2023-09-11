How to Watch the Rangers vs. Blue Jays Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 11
The Texas Rangers and Marcus Semien take the field against Kevin Kiermaier and the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday at Rogers Centre.
Rangers vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, September 11, 2023
- Time: 7:07 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Toronto, Ontario
- Venue: Rogers Centre
Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rangers have hit 200 homers this season, which ranks seventh in the league.
- Texas ranks third in the majors with a .454 team slugging percentage.
- The Rangers' .266 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking second in MLB.
- Texas is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking third with 777 total runs this season.
- The Rangers are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking third with an OBP of .337.
- The Rangers rank 16th with an average of 8.7 strikeouts per game.
- Texas has an 8.5 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 20th in the majors.
- Texas has the 17th-ranked ERA (4.29) in the majors this season.
- Rangers pitchers have a 1.271 WHIP this season, 14th in the majors.
Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Rangers will send Dane Dunning (9-6) to the mound for his 22nd start this season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Houston Astros, throwing 5 1/3 innings of relief while giving up nine earned runs and allowing 11 hits.
- In 21 starts this season, he's earned 10 quality starts.
- Dunning has made 19 starts of five or more innings in 21 chances this season, and averages 4.9 frames when he pitches.
- He has made 30 appearances and finished seven of them without allowing an earned run.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rangers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/5/2023
|Astros
|L 14-1
|Home
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Framber Valdez
|9/6/2023
|Astros
|L 12-3
|Home
|Max Scherzer
|Justin Verlander
|9/8/2023
|Athletics
|L 6-3
|Home
|Jordan Montgomery
|Paul Blackburn
|9/9/2023
|Athletics
|W 3-2
|Home
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Sean Newcomb
|9/10/2023
|Athletics
|W 9-4
|Home
|Jon Gray
|Luis Medina
|9/11/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Dane Dunning
|Chris Bassitt
|9/12/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Max Scherzer
|Hyun-Jin Ryu
|9/13/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Jordan Montgomery
|Yusei Kikuchi
|9/14/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Kevin Gausman
|9/15/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Jon Gray
|Lucas Giolito
|9/16/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Tanner Bibee
