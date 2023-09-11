On Monday, September 11 at 7:07 PM ET, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Toronto Blue Jays (80-63) host Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers (78-64) in the series opener at Rogers Centre.

The favored Blue Jays have -135 moneyline odds against the underdog Rangers, who are listed at +110. The game's over/under is set at 9 runs.

Rangers vs. Blue Jays Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, September 11, 2023

Monday, September 11, 2023 Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Probable Pitchers: Chris Bassitt - TOR (14-7, 3.69 ERA) vs Dane Dunning - TEX (9-6, 3.95 ERA)

Rangers vs. Blue Jays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Rangers vs. Blue Jays Betting Trends and Insights

The Blue Jays have been favorites in 99 games this season and won 55 (55.6%) of those contests.

The Blue Jays have gone 40-35 (winning 53.3% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -135 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for Toronto.

The Blue Jays have an 8-2 record from the 10 games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Toronto and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total five times.

The Rangers have been underdogs in 40 games this season and have come away with the win 18 times (45%) in those contests.

This year, the Rangers have won six of 21 games when listed as at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, oddsmakers have not installed the Rangers as underdogs once.

In the last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents have combined to hit the over eight times.

Rangers vs. Blue Jays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Leody Taveras - 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+185) Nate Lowe 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+180) Mitch Garver 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+150) Robbie Grossman 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+185) Dane Dunning - - - -

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +1600 8th 3rd Win AL West +1400 - 3rd

