The Toronto Blue Jays host the Texas Rangers at Rogers Centre on Monday at 7:07 PM ET.

Rangers vs. Blue Jays Game Info

When: Monday, September 11, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET

Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario

How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Toronto Blue Jays

Chris Bassitt Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Bassitt Stats

Chris Bassitt (14-7) will take to the mound for the Blue Jays and make his 30th start of the season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.

Bassitt will look to finish five or more innings for the 11th start in a row.

In 29 appearances this season, he has finished eight without allowing an earned run.

The 34-year-old ranks 24th in ERA (3.69), 18th in WHIP (1.165), and 32nd in K/9 (8.2) among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

Bassitt Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Athletics Sep. 5 8.0 7 1 1 7 0 vs. Nationals Aug. 30 8.0 3 0 0 3 1 vs. Guardians Aug. 25 5.2 7 4 4 5 2 at Reds Aug. 19 6.0 3 3 2 6 1 vs. Cubs Aug. 12 6.0 4 4 4 6 2

George Springer Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Springer Stats

George Springer has 139 hits with 22 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs, 56 walks and 63 RBI. He's also stolen 17 bases.

He's slashed .260/.334/.411 so far this season.

Springer heads into this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .316 with two home runs, three walks and seven RBI.

Springer Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Royals Sep. 10 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Royals Sep. 9 3-for-4 2 2 4 9 0 vs. Royals Sep. 8 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Athletics Sep. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Athletics Sep. 5 2-for-4 1 0 3 2 0

