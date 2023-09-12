The Texas Rangers, including Josh Smith (.212 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 95 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Hyun-Jin Ryu and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, Tuesday at 7:07 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.

Josh Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Hyun-Jin Ryu

Hyun-Jin Ryu TV Channel: SNET

SNET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Explore More About This Game

Josh Smith At The Plate

Smith is hitting .184 with six doubles, a triple, five home runs and 23 walks.

Smith has picked up a hit in 27 of 69 games this year, with multiple hits four times.

He has hit a long ball in 7.2% of his games this season, and 2.4% of his plate appearances.

Smith has driven in a run in nine games this season (13.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In 27.5% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (7.2%).

Josh Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 30 .141 AVG .225 .270 OBP .343 .259 SLG .371 5 XBH 7 2 HR 3 5 RBI 5 28/12 K/BB 24/11 0 SB 1

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings