On Tuesday, Nate Lowe (hitting .200 in his past 10 games) and the Texas Rangers face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Hyun-Jin Ryu. First pitch is at 7:07 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.

Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Blue Jays Starter: Hyun-Jin Ryu

Hyun-Jin Ryu TV Channel: SNET

SNET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Nate Lowe At The Plate

Lowe has 37 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 84 walks while hitting .277.

He ranks 26th in batting average, 13th in on base percentage, and 79th in slugging among the qualified batters in MLB.

In 75.4% of his 142 games this season, Lowe has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 39 multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in 15 games this season (10.6%), homering in 2.3% of his trips to the dish.

Lowe has driven home a run in 52 games this year (36.6%), including more than one RBI in 13.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..

He has scored in 43.7% of his games this year (62 of 142), with two or more runs 16 times (11.3%).

Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 74 GP 68 .287 AVG .267 .377 OBP .372 .475 SLG .389 30 XBH 24 11 HR 4 47 RBI 27 77/39 K/BB 66/45 1 SB 0

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings