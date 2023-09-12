Tuesday's contest between the Toronto Blue Jays (80-64) and Texas Rangers (79-64) matching up at Rogers Centre has a projected final score of 6-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Blue Jays, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will start at 7:07 PM ET on September 12.

The Rangers will give the nod to Max Scherzer (12-6, 3.91 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 13 on the season, and the Blue Jays will turn to Hyun-Jin Ryu (3-2, 2.65 ERA).

Rangers vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario How to Watch on TV: SNET

SNET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rangers vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Blue Jays 6, Rangers 5.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Blue Jays

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Rangers Performance Insights

In seven games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Rangers have a record of 3-4.

In its last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents have combined to hit the over eight times.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Rangers' last 10 games.

The Rangers have won 56, or 58.9%, of the 95 games they've played as favorites this season.

This season Texas has won 50 of its 86 games, or 58.1%, when favored by at least -120 on the moneyline.

The Rangers have a 54.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Texas is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking third with 787 total runs this season.

The Rangers' 4.29 team ERA ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Rangers Schedule