Top Player Prop Bets for Rangers vs. Blue Jays on September 12, 2023
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Check out what player prop bet options are available when the Texas Rangers visit the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on Tuesday at 7:07 PM ET.
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Rangers vs. Blue Jays Game Info
- When: Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET
- Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario
- How to Watch on TV: SNET
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Discover More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers
Max Scherzer Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +100)
Scherzer Stats
- The Rangers' Max Scherzer (12-6) will make his 27th start of the season.
- In 26 starts this season, he's earned 14 quality starts.
- Scherzer has 21 starts of five or more innings this season in 26 chances. He averages 5.7 innings per outing.
- He has finished six appearances without allowing an earned run in 26 chances this season.
- The 39-year-old's 3.91 ERA ranks 29th, 1.133 WHIP ranks 14th, and 10.5 K/9 ranks eighth among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.
Scherzer Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Astros
|Sep. 6
|3.0
|6
|7
|7
|4
|2
|vs. Twins
|Sep. 1
|6.0
|1
|0
|0
|7
|2
|at Twins
|Aug. 26
|7.0
|4
|2
|2
|10
|1
|vs. Brewers
|Aug. 20
|3.2
|3
|3
|3
|4
|4
|vs. Angels
|Aug. 14
|7.0
|1
|0
|0
|11
|1
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Max Scherzer's player props with BetMGM.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Toronto Blue Jays
George Springer Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)
Springer Stats
- George Springer has 141 hits with 22 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs, 56 walks and 64 RBI. He's also stolen 17 bases.
- He's slashing .262/.335/.412 so far this season.
- Springer has picked up a hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .316 with two home runs, two walks and five RBI.
Springer Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Rangers
|Sep. 11
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Royals
|Sep. 10
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Royals
|Sep. 9
|3-for-4
|2
|2
|4
|9
|0
|vs. Royals
|Sep. 8
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Athletics
|Sep. 6
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bet on player props for George Springer or other Blue Jays players with BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.