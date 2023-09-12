The Texas Rangers, including Robbie Grossman (.417 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 91 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Hyun-Jin Ryu and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, Tuesday at 7:07 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-3 with an RBI) against the Blue Jays.

Robbie Grossman Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Hyun-Jin Ryu

Hyun-Jin Ryu TV Channel: SNET

SNET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Robbie Grossman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Robbie Grossman At The Plate

Grossman is hitting .236 with 23 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 45 walks.

Grossman has recorded a hit in 57 of 100 games this year (57.0%), including 15 multi-hit games (15.0%).

He has gone deep in 8.0% of his games in 2023 (eight of 100), and 2.1% of his trips to the dish.

Grossman has driven in a run in 27 games this year (27.0%), including 11 games with more than one RBI (11.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 40 games this season (40.0%), including 11 multi-run games (11.0%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Robbie Grossman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 55 GP 45 .233 AVG .239 .319 OBP .333 .380 SLG .396 16 XBH 16 4 HR 4 26 RBI 18 47/23 K/BB 41/22 0 SB 0

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings