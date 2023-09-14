Want to know how to stream high school football matchups in Brazos County, Texas this week? We have you covered here.

Brazos County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Bryan High School at Randle High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 14
  • Location: Rosenberg, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Universidad Autonoma de Nuevo Leon at College Station High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
  • Location: College Station, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Chaparral High School at Rudder High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 15
  • Location: Bryan, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

