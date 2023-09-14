If you're looking for how to stream high school football in Dallas County, Texas this week, we've got you covered below.

Dallas County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Springtown High School at Creekview High School

Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on September 14

6:45 PM CT on September 14 Location: Carrollton, TX

Carrollton, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Pearce High School at Berkner High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 14

7:00 PM CT on September 14 Location: Richardson, TX

Richardson, TX Conference: 6A - District 7

6A - District 7 How to Stream: Watch Here

Lincoln High School at Carter High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 14

7:00 PM CT on September 14 Location: Dallas, TX

Dallas, TX Conference: 4A - District 12

4A - District 12 How to Stream: Watch Here

R L Turner High School at Timberview High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 14

7:00 PM CT on September 14 Location: Arlington, TX

Arlington, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Emmett J Conrad High School at W W Samuell High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 14

7:00 PM CT on September 14 Location: Dallas, TX

Dallas, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Hillcrest High School at Wilmer-Hutchins High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 14

7:00 PM CT on September 14 Location: Dallas, TX

Dallas, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Arlington High School at John Horn High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 14

7:00 PM CT on September 14 Location: Mesquite, TX

Mesquite, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Bryan Adams High School at Sunset High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 14

7:00 PM CT on September 14 Location: Dallas, TX

Dallas, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Lancaster High School at McKinney North High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 14

7:00 PM CT on September 14 Location: McKinney, TX

McKinney, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Hirschi High School at Ranchview High School

Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on September 15

6:45 PM CT on September 15 Location: Carrollton, TX

Carrollton, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Duncanville High School at Lake Ridge High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Mansfield, TX

Mansfield, TX Conference: 6A - District 11

6A - District 11 How to Stream: Watch Here

Fort Bend Christian Academy at Trinity Christian Academy - Addison

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Addison, TX

Addison, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Waxahachie High School at Cedar Hill High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Cedar Hill, TX

Cedar Hill, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

W T White High School at Molina High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Dallas, TX

Dallas, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Lake Highlands High School at Jesuit College Prep School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Dallas, TX

Dallas, TX Conference: 6A - District 7

6A - District 7 How to Stream: Watch Here

Skyline High School at DeSoto High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: DeSoto, TX

DeSoto, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Life School Oak Cliff High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Dallas, TX

Dallas, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

St. Mark's School Of Texas at Legacy Christian Academy - Frisco

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Frisco, TX

Frisco, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Bishop Thomas K Gorman Catholic High School at Bishop Dunne Catholic School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Dallas, TX

Dallas, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Grand Prairie High School at Lake Dallas High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Corinth, TX

Corinth, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Justin F Kimball School at Sam Houston High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Arlington, TX

Arlington, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Seagoville High School at H Grady Spruce High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 15

7:30 PM CT on September 15 Location: Dallas, TX

Dallas, TX Conference: 5A - District 12

5A - District 12 How to Stream: Watch Here

Thomas Jefferson High School - Dallas at W H Adamson High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 15

7:30 PM CT on September 15 Location: Dallas, TX

Dallas, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Trinity Leadership School - Cedar Hill at L G Pinkston High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 15

7:30 PM CT on September 15 Location: Dallas, TX

Dallas, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Parish Episcopal School at South Oak Cliff High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 15

7:30 PM CT on September 15 Location: Dallas, TX

Dallas, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Inspired Vision Academy at James Madison High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 15

7:30 PM CT on September 15 Location: Dallas, TX

Dallas, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Bishop Lynch High School at Dallas Christian School