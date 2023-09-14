Texas High School Football Live Streams in El Paso County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:17 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
There is high school football competition in El Paso County, Texas this week, and information on how to stream these games is available below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Texas This Week
El Paso County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Socorro Independent School District at Montwood High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 14
- Location: el paso, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
El Dorado High School at Pebble Hills High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM MT on September 15
- Location: El Paso, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Del Valle High School at Johnson High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Buda, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tornillo High School at San Elizario High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 15
- Location: San Elizario, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Del Valle High School - El Paso at Canutillo High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 15
- Location: El Paso, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Coronado High School - El Paso at Eastlake High School - El Paso
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on September 15
- Location: El Paso, TX
- Conference: 6A - Region 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Moran High School at Mullin High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 16
- Location: Mullin, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.