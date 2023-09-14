Texas High School Football Live Streams in Fort Bend County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
This week, there's high school football on the docket in Fort Bend County, Texas. To learn how to watch the games, we have you covered below.
Fort Bend County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Hightower High School at Ridge Point High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 14
- Location: Sugar Land, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bryan High School at Randle High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 14
- Location: Rosenberg, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Clements High School at Elkins High School - Fort Bend
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Missouri City, TX
- Conference: 6A - Region 20
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Angleton High School at Foster High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Rosenberg, TX
- Conference: 5A - District 24
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fort Bend Christian Academy at Trinity Christian Academy - Addison
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Addison, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sweeny High School at Needville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Needville, TX
- Conference: 4A - District 25
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Magnolia West High School at Kempner High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Sugar Land, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Dulles High School at Travis High School - Fort Bend
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on September 16
- Location: Sugar Land, TX
- Conference: 6A - Region 20
- How to Stream: Watch Here
George Ranch High School at Austin High School - Fort Bend
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on September 16
- Location: Sugar Land, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Stafford High School at Lamar Cons High School - Rosenberg
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on September 16
- Location: Rosenberg, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
