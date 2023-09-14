It's Week 2 of the NFL campaign, and if you're looking for fantasy rankings -- specifically regarding tight ends -- you've come to the right place!

Top Fantasy TE heading into Week 2

Name Team Fantasy Pts Fantasy Pts/Game Targets/Game
Hunter Henry Patriots 16.6 16.6 6
Hayden Hurst Panthers 15.1 15.1 7
T.J. Hockenson Vikings 11.5 11.5 9
Donald Parham Chargers 11.1 11.1 3
Evan Engram Jaguars 9.9 9.9 5
Cole Kmet Bears 9.4 9.4 7
Blake Bell Chiefs 9.2 9.2 3
Sam LaPorta Lions 8.9 8.9 5
Harrison Bryant Browns 8.5 8.5 2
Adam Trautman Broncos 8.4 8.4 5
Logan Thomas Commanders 8.3 8.3 8
Zach Ertz Cardinals 8.1 8.1 10
Luke Musgrave Packers 8 8 4
Tyler Higbee Rams 7.9 7.9 3
Kylen Granson Colts 7.9 7.9 6
Durham Smythe Dolphins 7.4 7.4 7
Pat Freiermuth Steelers 7.3 7.3 4
Mike Gesicki Patriots 6.6 6.6 3
Dalton Kincaid Bills 6.6 6.6 4
Juwan Johnson Saints 6.6 6.6 5
Darren Waller Giants 6.6 6.6 5
Kyle Pitts Falcons 6.4 6.4 3
Josh Oliver Vikings 6.2 6.2 3
Noah Gray Chiefs 6.1 6.1 5
Dawson Knox Bills 5.5 5.5 4

This Week's Games

Date/Time TV
Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles 8:15 PM ET, Thursday, September 14 FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, September 17 CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Chicago Bears at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, September 17 FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Green Bay Packers at Atlanta Falcons 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, September 17 FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, September 17 FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Kansas City Chiefs at Jacksonville Jaguars 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, September 17 CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Las Vegas Raiders at Buffalo Bills 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, September 17 CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Los Angeles Chargers at Tennessee Titans 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, September 17 CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Seattle Seahawks at Detroit Lions 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, September 17 FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
New York Giants at Arizona Cardinals 4:05 PM ET, Sunday, September 17 FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams 4:05 PM ET, Sunday, September 17 FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
New York Jets at Dallas Cowboys 4:25 PM ET, Sunday, September 17 CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Washington Commanders at Denver Broncos 4:25 PM ET, Sunday, September 17 CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots 8:20 PM ET, Sunday, September 17 NBC | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers 7:15 PM ET, Monday, September 18 ESPN | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers 8:15 PM ET, Monday, September 18 ABC | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

