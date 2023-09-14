Texas High School Football Live Streams in Parker County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school football on the docket this week in Parker County, Texas? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a snap, we provide details on how to stream the games in the article below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Parker County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Springtown High School at Creekview High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on September 14
- Location: Carrollton, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Aledo High School at Azle High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Azle, TX
- Conference: 5A - District 5
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Brock High School at Gunter High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Corsicana, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
