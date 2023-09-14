Thursday's contest between the Toronto Blue Jays (80-66) and Texas Rangers (81-64) squaring off at Rogers Centre has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Blue Jays, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will start at 7:07 PM ET on September 14.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Blue Jays will send Kevin Gausman (11-8) to the mound, while Nathan Eovaldi (11-4) will take the ball for the Rangers.

Rangers vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, September 14, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET

Thursday, September 14, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario How to Watch on TV: SNET

SNET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Blue Jays 5, Rangers 4.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Blue Jays

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Rangers Performance Insights

The Rangers have been an underdog just two times in their last 10 contests and won both matchups.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Texas and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total nine times.

The Rangers' previous 10 matchups have not had a runline posted by bookmakers.

The Rangers have been underdogs in 42 games this season and have come away with the win 20 times (47.6%) in those contests.

This season, Texas has been victorious five times in 15 chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rangers have a 44.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Texas is the third-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 5.5 runs per game (803 total).

The Rangers have pitched to a 4.25 ERA this season, which ranks 17th in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers Schedule