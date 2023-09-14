Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Toronto Blue Jays (80-66) will clash with Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers (81-64) at Rogers Centre on Thursday, September 14. First pitch is scheduled for 7:07 PM ET.

The favored Blue Jays have -155 moneyline odds against the underdog Rangers, who are listed at +125. The over/under is 7.5 runs for this game (with -110 odds to hit the over and -110 odds to go under).

Rangers vs. Blue Jays Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, September 14, 2023

Thursday, September 14, 2023 Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET TV: SNET

SNET Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Probable Pitchers: Kevin Gausman - TOR (11-8, 3.28 ERA) vs Nathan Eovaldi - TEX (11-4, 2.90 ERA)

Rangers vs. Blue Jays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Rangers vs. Blue Jays Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Blue Jays have been favored 101 times and won 55, or 54.5%, of those games.

The Blue Jays have gone 30-22 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -155 or shorter (57.7% winning percentage).

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Toronto has a 60.8% chance to win.

The Blue Jays were the moneyline favorite for nine of their last 10 games, and went 6-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Toronto and its opponents combined to hit the over six times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Rangers have been chosen as underdogs in 42 games this year and have walked away with the win 20 times (47.6%) in those games.

This season, the Rangers have come away with a win five times in 15 chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or worse on the moneyline.

The Rangers have been underdogs twice in the last 10 games and won both contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents have failed to hit the over once.

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +2500 11th 3rd Win AL West +550 - 3rd

