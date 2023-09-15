Texas High School Football Live Streams in Bell County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If your plans this week include tracking the local high school football games in Bell County, Texas, then there is some important info you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the piece below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network!
Bell County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
TBD at Belton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Belton, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
San Angelo Central High School at Belton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Belton, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Temple High School at Martin High School - Arlington
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Arlington, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lake Belton High School at Shoemaker High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Killeen, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Palmer High School at Rogers High School
- Game Time: 7:10 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Rogers, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chaparral High School at Rudder High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Bryan, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bremond High School at Holland High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Holland, TX
- Conference: 2A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Salado High School at Academy High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Little River, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
